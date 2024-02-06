Italian Deputy Prime Minister, Qatar's Ambassador Participate In Welcoming Injured People From Gaza To Receive Treatment In Italian Hospitals

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic Antonio Tajani and HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Italian Republic Khalid bin Youssef Al Sada participated in welcoming the Italian Navy ship (Vulcano), which carries on board a number of injured people from the Gaza Strip to receive treatment in Italian hospitals.

Qatar and Italy are cooperating to alleviate the catastrophic humanitarian situation resulting from the war in Gaza, especially in the health and relief fields.

The ship sailed last Wednesday from the Al Arish port in Egypt, carrying 60 Palestinians, including 18 injured children who were victims of the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, and 42 members of their families, to the port of La Spezia.

The ship's medical crew included 6 members of the Qatari Armed Forces.



