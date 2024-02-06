(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 6 (KUNA) --



1939 -- The first group of Kuwaiti students traveled to Egypt for education. They have departed to Egypt by land, reaching Damascus and then Beirut, before proceeding to Alexandria by sea. From there, they have continued their 22-day trip to the final destination, Cairo.

1972 -- The Scientific Museum of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Education opened.

2004 -- The State of Kuwait inked with the United States of America a framework agreement for commerce and investment. The two countries establish a joint council for commerce, an initial phase of an aspired full-fledged free trade accord.

2004 -- Kuwaiti champion Ahmad Munir won the gold medal in the under 80-kilogram category of the third Asian karate championship, held in China.

2014 -- Kuwait won two awards at the 45th Cairo International Book Fair, for works by writer Talib Al-Refai.

2018 -- Mariam Rzougi won the gold medal in the 10-millimeter air rifle shooting competition of the Arab women shooting clubs tournament, held in the UAE. (end)

