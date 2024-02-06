Kuwait Oil Price Down USD 1.56 To USD 77.66 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by USD 1.56 to USD 77.66 per barrel on Monday as opposed to USD 79.22 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesda.

The prices of the Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate at the global market went up respectively by 66 and 50 cents to settle each at USD 78.22 pb and USD 72.78 pb. (end)

aam













MENAFN06022024000071011013ID1107813912