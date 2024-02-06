Celebrating The Warmth Of Love

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 06 (IANSlife) Enjoy the wonderful views of nature, savour the delectable food, and witness the surreal offerings of the world with your partner this Valentine's Day.

As we celebrate the beauty and warmth of love this month, check out some magnificent experiences one can opt for at these hotels and resorts with distinct offerings across India, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and London. Perfect for a quick, romantic getaway!

Pemako Punakha, Bhutan

Pemako Punakha promises to showcase the country's vibrant culture through – distinctively designed spaces, delectable cuisines, warm hospitality, and perceptive experiences – seamlessly weaved together for an invigorating and romantic holiday. An epitome of perceptive luxury hospitality, the brand showcases the finest highlights of a place from culture to cuisine, design to service offering a unique way of sharing moments of love.

Some key offerings at the hotel for couples:

Immerse in the tranquillity of Bhutan with evenings spent in the hotel's serene surroundings. Enjoy a sundowner with handcrafted cocktails at the riverside or a private barbeque at the picnic deck ATI under the starlit sky, savouring delectable local and international cuisines at Pemako Punakha's over-the-top wellness facilities, surrounded by the pristine beauty of nature. Indulge in rejuvenating spa treatments for couples, drawing on traditional Bhutanese therapies and modern techniques. Embark on tailor-made excursions and capture the beauty of Bhutan's natural wonders, from scenic hikes to whitewater rafting with magnificent views of the Punakha Valley

The Kumaon, Uttarakhand

Situated amidst the enchanting views of Himalayan ranges, The Kumaon is a perfect dreamy escape for couples looking to spend quality time in the serenity of mountains. With the magnificent combination of personalised luxury, rich biodiversity, and warm hospitality, the retreat vows for a memorable romantic hideaway, away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Some key offerings at the boutique hotel for couples:

A stargazing session to closely witness the planets, and moons, breathtaking views of the cosmos, and spot shooting stars in a clear night sky! Truly magical A surreal walk through the nearby Gadholi village to catch the sunset with Juno and Elsa (the most charming pair of resident dogs at The Kumaon) and a special high tea setup with undulating views of the mountains at the end. A romantic dinner setup across some exquisite spots across the property - a romantic candlelight setup under the stars, a cosy dinner in the library, or at the gourmet restaurant that sits in a cantilevered structure of floor-to-ceiling glass with undisturbed views of the Himalayas.

Anopura, Rajasthan

In the heart of Rajasthan's breathtaking landscapes lies Anopura, the sanctuary of wellness and tranquillity that seamlessly blends traditional practices with contemporary luxury. Tucked away from the chaos of everyday life, this haven invites guests to reconnect with their inner selves amid the natural beauty of the countryside. Website

Some key offerings at the boutique hotel for couples:

Explore the picturesque countryside, where lush farms and rolling hills contribute to the serene ambience, allowing the echoes of historic tales to guide you through the mystery hills that shroud its past, unravelling the secrets of a bygone era the Anopura Pottery Studio, delve into the age-old practice of pottery making. Under the guidance of skilled artisans, learn traditional art and indulge in the joy of working with clay, shaping it into unique creations that reflect your creativity on a gastronomical journey with private evening dinners, set against the enchanting backdrop of Anopura's expansive organic farms. From authentic flavours of the thali to local cuisine that invigorate the palate, each of the private dining venues creates a magical ambience for couples.

Hotel Café Royal, London

Located in the heart of London, with Mayfair to the west and Soho to the East, the hotel is perfectly positioned within walking distance of London's finest shopping streets, tourist attractions, and theatreland. Within the hotel, grand historic areas have been sensitively restored while 159 guest rooms and suites (including seven signature suites) have been created in a contemporary yet refined style. Continuing its celebrated legacy of excellent hospitality and dining, the hotel offers a selection of restaurants and bars, and its holistic wellbeing concept, Akasha.

Some key offerings at the boutique hotel for couples:

Celebrate Valentine's at Hotel Café Royal with A Romantic Rendezvous in the heart of London. Couples can immerse in an evening of whispered promises, shared laughter, and a warm candlelit ambience in the romantic ambience of Barbounia's Valentine's Dinner, featuring a special 8-course tasting menu a more indulgent experience, try 'The Heart'-a heart-shaped raspberry meringue filled with tonka bean ice cream, raspberry, and pink peppercorn compote, and topped with a delightful raspberry foam. These exclusive treats are a perfect way to sweeten your V-Day celebration.

Ceylon Tea Trails, Sri Lanka

Stay amidst the beautiful landscapes of the Ceylon tea region at 4,000 ft - The 5 boutique residences known as bungalows have a history of their own. They have restored tea planter residences complete with world-class furnishings, a butler service, and gourmet cuisine offerings. Perfect to make one feel like a home away from home.

Some key offerings at the boutique hotel for couples:

Take a walk to remember through a tea plantation, and witness the process of tea making on the Dunkeld tea factory tour in the company of the in-house guides and naturalists a fun-filled morning kayaking on Castlereagh Lake. An ode to complete relaxation and rejuvenation!

Valentine's Day is annually celebrated on February 14.

