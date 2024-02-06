Hina Khan Drops No-Filter Selfies: 'Love Your Natural Self'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Actress Hina Khan captivated her fans by sharing no-filter selfies, embracing her raw beauty and advocating for self-love and kindness towards one's natural skin.

The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' fame actress Hina, who enjoys 19 million followers on Instagram, took to the Stories section and shared two photos flaunting her beautiful and sun-kissed skin.

In one picture, the 'Bigg Boss 11; contestant is seen sporting a pink tank top and her hair tied in a high ponytail.

Gazing right into the camera, Hina captioned the post: "#NOFILTER YOUR NATURAL SKIN DESERVES A LOT OF LOVE... BE KIND TO YOUR SKIN.. LOVE YOUR NATURAL SELF AS MUCH AS YOU LOVE YOURSELF IN FILTERS."

In another selfie, the 'Naagin 5' actress, showcases radiant skin while elegantly donning a white kurta. The photo captures her luminous sun kissed glow.

The picture is captioned as: "Sun kissed morningssss #NoFilter".

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen as a challenger in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'.

She will be soon seen in English and Hindi bilingual movie 'Country of Blind'.

