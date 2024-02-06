Car Rental Market Is Projected To Reach USD 270.04 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of +11.1%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Car Rental Market

Car Rental Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030

The latest study released on the global Car Rental Market evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2029. The Car Rental market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

The Car Rental market is projected to grow from USD 129.25 billion in 2023 to USD 270.04 billion by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2024 to 2030.

Key Players in This Report Include:

ACE Rent A Car, Advantage Rent a Car, Alamo Rent A Car, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Avis Budget Group, AVR Qatar, Inc., Car2Go, Eco Rent A Car, Enterprise Holdings Inc, Europcar, Hertz System, Localiza, Payless Car Rental, Rent-A-Wreck, Silvercar by Audi, SIXT, The Hertz Corporation, Turo, Uber Technologies, Zipcarand other.

Recent Developments:

December 18, 2023 – SIXT USA, a subsidiary of Sixt SE – the global leader in premium mobility services – has been named the“Best Car Rental Company in North America” for the second consecutive year at the 2023 Business Traveler North America Awards. Once again, the premium mobility provider impressed in key criteria such as attractive weekly rates and access to 24/7 customer service and roadside assistance. In addition, SIXT stood out among the competition for its premium vehicle fleet and service.

November 2, 2023 – Hertz is giving Americans the chance to experience an electric vehicle by hosting EV test drive events in cities across the country. Today, at its Denver International Airport (DIA) location, Hertz customers and rideshare drivers will have the opportunity to see and drive the newest EV models from Tesla, Subaru, Polestar, and Kia. AAA will also share information about safe driving and EV charging with a demo of its mobile EV charging truck.

The Global Car Rental Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Car Rental Market by Vehicle Type

Luxury cars

Executive cars

Economy cars

SUVs

MUVs

Car Rental Market by Rental Duration

Short-term

Long-term

Car Rental Market by Application

Local Usage

Airport Transport

Outstation

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

The key regions covered in the Car Rental market report are North America,

Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers

key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy,

Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia,

Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia,

U.A.E, etc.

The North American area is likely to maintain its supremacy during the predicted period. The increasing number of leisure and business visits across the area, both domestically and globally, is one of the key drivers driving regional market growth. Furthermore, a continued shift in consumer choice for rental services, as well as the existence of important service providers in the region such as Avis Budget Group and Enterprise Rent-a-Car, are likely to increase revenue-generating potential. Recently, the use of these services has expanded in various cities, owing to increasing initiatives by service providers. For example, Uber phones Inc. used mobile phones and other devices to more efficiently satisfy consumers' personal transportation needs.

The Asia-Pacific region is another growing market area. The Asia Pacific market is seeing strong expansion, fueled by growing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and a thriving tourist industry. Countries in this area, such as China and India, are experiencing an increase in demand for quick and flexible transportation options, with a strong emphasis on short-term rentals. Europe is a major component of the worldwide vehicle rental industry, with a developed and well-integrated transportation infrastructure. Europe's many countries and cultures contribute to a continual demand for automobile rentals, both for tourists exploring the continent and citizens seeking easy transportation options.

Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Car Rental market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Car Rental

-To showcase the development of the Car Rental market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Car Rental market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Car Rental

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Car Rental market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.

Table of content:

Chapter 1: Car Rental Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3: Global Market Competition by key players

Chapter 4: Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5: Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6: Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Global Car Rental Market Forecast

.......

Having our reviews and subscribing to our report will help you solve the subsequent issues:

– Uncertainty about the Car Rental market future: Our research and insights help our customers predict the upcoming revenue pockets and growth areas.

– Understanding market sentiments: It is very important to have a fair understanding of market sentiment for your strategy. Our insights will help you see every single eye on Car Rental market sentiment. We maintain this analysis by working with key opinion leaders on the value chain of each industry we track.

– Understanding the most reliable investment center: Our research evaluates investment centers in the market, taking into account future demand, profits, and returns. Clients can focus on the most prestigious investment centers through Car Rental market research.

– Evaluating potential business partners: Our research and insights help our clients in identifying compatible business partners.

We offer customization on report based on customer's specific requirement:

– country-level analysis for the 5 countries of your choice.

– competitive analysis of 5 key market players.

– 40 free analyst hours to cover any other data point.

