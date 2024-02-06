ICMEI Extends Support To NAI Annual National Achievement Awards

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: The prestigious National Achievement Awards, now in its thirty-first year, Newspapers Association of India celebrated the outstanding contributions of 31 noteworthy individuals, primarily journalists from various states of India, along with some commendable social workers who have exhibited extraordinary dedication to supporting society.



The awards ceremony was graced by the presence of General Retd. V.K. Singh, Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Ministry of Civil Aviation, who presented the awards to the deserving recipients at NDMC Convention Centre.



Acknowledging the recipientsï¿1⁄2 hard work, General Retd. V.K. Singh stated, ï¿1⁄2Awards are a sign of your hard work and bring back more responsibilities on your shoulders. I congratulate all the awardees for their respective contributions.ï¿1⁄2 The event served as a platform to recognize the tireless efforts of journalists and social workers who have made significant impacts in their fields.



Renowned media personality Sandeep Marwah delivered a motivational address, urging the audience to step out of their comfort zones and work diligently towards transforming the landscape of India. He emphasized that true success is achieved by venturing beyond oneï¿1⁄2s comfort zone and taking on new challenges.



Vipin Gaur, Secretary of the Newspapers Association of India (NAI), provided insights into the history and activities of the association, offering a broader perspective on the crucial role played by journalists in society.



The Annual National Achievement Awards received crucial support from the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), further solidifying the eventï¿1⁄2s significance within the media and entertainment community. The collaboration underscored ICMEIï¿1⁄2s commitment to recognizing and fostering excellence in the media and entertainment sector.



