Fliphtml5's Free Catalog Maker Leaves A Digital Shopping Experience

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 5, 2024 12:41 am - FlipHTML5's free catalog maker is designed to empower businesses to gain revenue by selling their products online.

With the development of online shopping, more and more people can buy what they want without going to a physical store. Only by following this trend can merchants gain a foothold. FlipHTML5 understands that for many retail businesses, establishing a dedicated online shopping website may not be feasible. The additional costs required to manage such a website can often be prohibitive. Therefore, FlipHTML5 launched its free catalog maker ( to help merchants occupy the online sales market share.

FlipHTML5's free catalog maker offers advanced conversion features, allowing businesses to upload their product catalogs in various office formats such as PPT, PDF, Word, or Image. This tool will convert them into dynamic digital catalogs with flipping effects. After the conversion, businesses are able to customize their catalogs to their desire. With the flexibility to add product images, videos, text, and more, businesses can make their online catalog more attractive to arouse customers' desire to buy.

One of the standout features of FlipHTML5's free catalog maker is its branding capability. Users can maintain their brand consistency by adding brand logos, changing the default domain with their brand name, customizing the brand text, and more, leaving customers with a seamless experience. FlipHTML5 also allows users to embed their online catalogs directly on their own websites.

FlipHTML5 enables sharing across various channels, including social media platforms and email. The free catalog maker's powerful sharing features facilitate effective connections with target customers around the world. All digital catalogs created with FlipHTML5 are mobile-friendly, ensuring accessibility anytime and anywhere.

Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5, says, "With our free catalog maker, you can add your product purchase links into the online catalogs, directing your customer to the purchase page or your website. Utilizing professional catalog templates, creating a high-quality catalog is not as difficult as we imagine."

For more information about the free catalog maker, please visit

About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a leading digital publishing platform that provides solutions for creating flipbooks, magazines, catalogs, and more. With a focus on user design and powerful features, FlipHTML5 enables users to engage their audience effectively.