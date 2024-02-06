Zayed Award For Human Fraternity 2024 Honorees Announced

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 5, 2024 2:34 am - On 4 February, honorees of the 2024 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity were announced in Abu Dhabi: Indonesian organizations Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah; Egyptian cardiac surgeon Sir Magdi Yacoub; Chilean grassroots leader Sister Nelly Leon Correa

On 4th February, at 11pm Hong Kong time, the honorees of the 5th edition of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity were in Abu Dhabi. The recorded award ceremony can be accessed on YouTube: @ZayedAwardforHumanFraternity.

The independent global award, which carries a USD$1 million prize, was established by the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, following the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity in 2019, between His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Professor Ahmed Al-Tayeb, at the initiation of the UAE in Abu Dhabi.

This year's honorees were: Indonesian organizations Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah, for their humanitarian and peace-building efforts; Egyptian world-renowned cardiac surgeon Sir Magdi Yacoub, for providing life-saving medical care to those in dire need; and Chilean grassroots leader Sister Nelly Leon Correa, for supporting incarcerated women.

The award ceremony coincides with the International Day for Human Fraternity, celebrated annually on 4th February, to recognize individuals or entities who have made extraordinary efforts to bridge divides and strengthen human connections across the world. The name of the ward pays tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE, whose legacy of humanitarianism and tolerance continues to inspire us all.

In fact, inclusion and tolerance are such a fundamental part of the UAE's national values that it became the first country in the world to introduce the cabinet post of Minister of Tolerance in 2016. Since then, the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence has tirelessly promoted initiatives to foster greater understanding between different communities, such as hosting the National Festival of Tolerance.

Another key initiative of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity is the Abrahamic Family House, which opened in Abu Dhabi last year. It is a first-of-its-kind multi-faith complex that houses a mosque, a church and a synagogue within the same complex, where people from all walks of life are welcome to exchange knowledge and practice faith. The three houses of worship are linked through a garden, with many open areas for educational programmes and workshops to facilitate dialogue. It is an exemplification of the spirit of openness that underlies Emirati society, which is home to more than 200 nationalities, and has more than 50 different houses of worship across the country, including churches, cathedrals, as well as Hindu and Buddhist temples.

As the world anticipates the announcement of this year's Award recipients, it is a fitting moment to reflect on the meaning of fraternity through their work, and commit to action. The timeless values of mutual respect and understanding espoused in the Document of Human Fraternity are as relevant as ever, especially as the world tackles numerous challenges. The UAE will continue to work with international partners to foster dialogue and solidarity towards a better future.