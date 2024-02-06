Zil Money's Malappuram Marathon Will Be The Biggest Marathon In Kerala Says Sabeer Nelli

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sabeer invites everyone to celebrate the inclusive culture and sportsmanship with more than two lakh rupees as prize money and free registration.

MANJERI, KERALA, INDIA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sabeer Nelli, CEO and founder of Zil Money Corporation, a prominent US fintech company, has indicated that the Malappuram Marathon 2024, organized by Zil Money's global development center in Malappuram, is preparing to be the largest marathon in Kerala. The tech campus is located at Silicon Jeri, Manjeri, Kerala.

The marathon, organized in collaboration with Malayala Manorama, the leading Malayalam newspaper, is scheduled for Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 5:00 AM, at ZilBank, Silicon Jeri, Manjeri, Kerala, under the theme 'Run for the Future.' This marathon offers participants a chance to win prizes totalling more than two lakh rupees, certificates, badges and trophies.

Sabeer Nelli expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "This will be the biggest marathon in Kerala with over 5000 registrations, and participants can expect cash prizes, various gifts, and a unique experience by joining us in the event. The registration is free and is now open, with exclusive benefits for early registrants."

To secure a spot, participants can register through the Malappuram Marathon website or download the Malappuram Marathon App from the Google Play Store for Android users and the Apple Store for iOS users . The app promises real-time updates about the marathon and was recently launched by V R Vinod, the District Collector of Malappuram, at the Malappuram Civil Station.

"The marathon has three categories with attractive rewards such as cash prizes, T-shirts, medals, certificates, gifts, and sports kits," Sabeer added.

The Half Marathon (21 KM) is for those aged 18 and above and offers cash prizes of ₹30,000, ₹20,000, and ₹10,000 for the top three finishers and provides premium sports kits for the ten best athletes in each category at ages 50+, 60+, and 70+.

The Mini Marathon (10 KM), exclusively for women aged 18 and above, provides cash prizes of ₹15,000, ₹10,000, and ₹5,000 for the first three winners and provides premium sports kits for the ten best athletes above 50 years.

The Half and Mini Marathon categories also reward individuals in the subsequent seven positions.

The Zil Run (3 KM), open to all ages and genders, has a ₹5,000 cash prize for the first-place winner, and the next 30 athletes receive recognition and rewards.

All registered participants will receive food and refreshments during the event. Sabeer Nelli invites everyone to join the Malappuram Marathon 2024, making it a huge success. For more details, please contact +917994949944 or +917012667458.

Media Contact: Tahir Haneef

Zil Money Corporation

+ + +917994949944

email us here

