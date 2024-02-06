Marine Scientists Join Forces On Ocean Warrior's Resolute Expeditions ~ 10 Year Programme Of Remote Ocean Exploration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Collecting Vital Oceanographic Data in Remote Areas Un-sampled

Ocean Exploration Sailing Vessel Linden - Net Zero Oceanography

Our Foundation Expedition Crew - September 23

Call for Scientists, Students, Citizen Scientists and Ocean Warrior Crew Members

- Jim McNeill, Explorer & FounderPLYMOUTH, DEVON, ENGLAND, UK, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ocean Warrior , in partnership with the Marine Biological Association, Plymouth Marine Laboratory (PML) and University of Plymouth, is embarking on a ground-breaking initiative to demonstrate the importance and feasibility of net zero marine science. The collaboration aims to provide a platform for the delivery of marine science, crucial for informing international environmental policy and contributing to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), while leaving no environmental impacts.Ocean Warrior seeks to showcase the viability of traditional sail vessels in delivering net zero marine science and provide a state-of-the-art ocean-going platform for science and innovation delivery as part of a global ocean observing system. The project also aims to support ongoing research and innovation for the development of new sensing systems to accurately measure Essential Ocean Variables (EOVs) and advance autonomous polar ocean satellite data validation.In addition, Ocean Warrior will undertake long endurance polar ocean missions using their expedition tall ship, sailing vessel, Linden – Europe's largest three masted wooden schooner. The initiative aligns with the mission of Global Warrior , which aims to provide near real-time scientific evidence of the planet's current state and track changes in extreme regions."Our vision is to raise awareness, educate, and captivate a diverse audience about the vital significance of Earth's extreme environments in humanity's struggle for survival," said Explorer and Ocean Warrior's founder, Jim McNeill. "Through this collaboration, we aim to empower ordinary individuals from all walks of life to take action in addressing the greatest crisis humanity has ever faced – climate change. No previous sailing or expedition experience is necessary as full certificated training is provided."Plymouth is home to the UK's largest cluster of marine science researchers and cutting-edge facilities. They are working together as Marine Research Plymouth, with the partnership comprises some of the planet's leading experts in fields including plankton, plastics and ocean monitoring.Professor Michael Cunliffe, Director of Science of the Marine Biological Association, said:“Plymouth has a long and rich history in scientific exploration of the polar regions. The MBA was involved in three famous Antarctic expeditions of the period 1901-15 and we continue to study in this region today. Ocean Warrior will create the platform for continuing this work in the Arctic, allowing wider access for all to take part in exploring some of the most critical ecosystems on our planet.”Icarus Allen , Chief Executive of Plymouth Marine Laboratory, who joined Ocean Warrior on its Arctic voyage in autumn 2023, said:“PML is delighted to be a scientific partner with Ocean Warrior and are extremely excited about the prospect of delivering responsible net zero research. To support a sustainable future for the Ocean we need to be in a position to monitor the changes which are happening. Ocean Warrior will be a valuable addition to this pursuit and I'm looking forward to seeing how we can develop the project over the years ahead.”Professor Richard Thompson OBE FRS, Director of the University of Plymouth's Marine Institute, said:“If we are to innovate for the future health of our ocean, we need to fully understand the impacts of our actions on the planet. Working with Ocean Warrior will enable us to generate critical data, while minimising our impact in the regions we are studying and ultimately seeking to protect. It is an exciting collaboration that has the clear potential to benefit all involved.”Funding for Ocean Warrior is derived from corporate sponsorship, crew member participation fees, philanthropic donations, grant-giving bodies, and partner organizations placing post-graduate scientists and technologists onboard. The initiative is also supported by Ice Warrior Expeditions Ltd., which oversees marketing, logistics, and personnel training.For more information about Ocean Warrior and opportunities for scientists and ordinary people to join the Resolute Expeditions, visit Ocean Warrior.Editors Notes: About Ocean WarriorOcean Warrior is a strand of Global Warrior dedicated to advancing and delivering near real-time scientific evidence of the planet's current state. The initiative aims to provide more and better information in areas seldom visited by scientific partners, guided by exemplary scientists and supported by leading edge technologies. Both are brands belonging to Warrior Citizen Science Ltd (Non-Profit)For media enquiries, imagery and interviews with Explorer and Founder, Jim McNeill, please contact:Samantha McNeill+44 7792 973176+44 1822 890338...

Explorer, Jim McNeill giving viewers a feel of what it is like onboard our scientific exploration sailing ship.