Digital Shipyard Market Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Of 19.8% Through 2032, Reaching US$ 7.7 Billion

By capacity, the large shipyards segment is the highest contributor to the digital shipyard market in terms of growth rate.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Digital Shipyard Market by Type (Military Shipyards, and Commercial Shipyards), by Technology (Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Analytics, Robotic Process Automation, AR and VR, and others), by Capacity (Small Shipyards, Medium Shipyards, and Large Shipyards), by Digitalization Level (Semi-digital Shipyard, and Fully-digital Shipyard): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global digital shipyard industry generated $1.3 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $7.7 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 19.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Increase in demand for cargo ships due to increased maritime trade, rise in environmental concerns globally to lower the carbon footprint generated in the shipping industry, and rise in adoption of digital twin technology supplement the growth of the digital shipyard market. However, high cost of digitalization and training cost products and complexity associated with the systems are expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, rising implementation of robot technology in the shipbuilding industry and increasing use of industrial internet of things (IIoT) are expected to create ample opportunities for the key players operating in the market.

Prime determinants of growth

An increase in demand for cargo ships due to increased maritime trade, rise in environmental concerns worldwide to lower the carbon footprint generated in the shipping industry, and rise in adoption of digital twin technology drive the growth of the global digital shipyard market. However, the high cost of digitalization and training cost products, and complexity associated with the systems restricts the market growth. Moreover, rising implementation of robot technology in shipbuilding industry, and increasing use of industrial internet of things (IIoT) presents new opportunities in the coming years.

A digital shipyard has been engaged to incorporate an array of digital technologies within a shipyard, including augmented reality, virtual reality, and the Internet of Things (IoT), in order to enhance operational efficiency. This solution fosters real-time immersive settings for simulating shipyard operations, leading to improved learning retention, job performance, and teamwork. As a result of the significant surge in process automation, the global digital shipyard market is experiencing substantial growth.

The concept of digital shipyard is typically attributed to the upgradation of shipyards with the adoption of Industry 4.0 capabilities, such as“Cyber-Physical Systems" (CPS) and Internet of Things (IoT) to evolve shipyards for the modern era. By combining the Internet of Things (IoT) with cyber-physical systems (CPS), shipbuilders can produce virtual models in a fraction of the time. These are used to test, modify, and improve designs before physical production commences. Thus, many major shipbuilders in the commercial and defense sectors are adopting a combination of Industry 4.0 technologies to create a digital shipyard for the future.

Prominent Market Players

Damen Shipyards Group, Hexagon AB, Pemamek, Aras, Accenture, Altair Engineering Inc., BAE Systems, Kreyon Systems Pvt Ltd., Wartsila, SAP, PROSTEP AG, Aveva Group plc, Inmarsat Global Limited, SSI, iBase-t, KRANENDONK Production Systems BV, Siemens, Dassault Systemes

A rise has been witnessed in the demand for transportation of cargo through water ways as a lot of cargos are being efficiently transferred securely to the other end. Moreover, cargo ships are less expensive for shipping goods as compared to road and air transits, and more cargo can be carried from one place to another within a short span of time. As per the records of UNCTAD, approximately 1,687 million tons of cargo is transported every year in around 177.6 million containers covering 998 billion tons. The recent developments in commercial vessels and giant players' innovation of cargo ships equipped with latest technology, such as advanced sensors, navigation system, and other components, boost the demand for the autonomous cargo ships globally.

Key Report Highlights:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the digital shipyard applications within the transportation industry.

The analysis of the digital shipyard market spans from 2022 to 2032, offering insights into future trends and developments .

The latest advancements in this field are outlined, offering a comprehensive overview of technological progress.

Profiles of leading companies in the industry are presented, offering a detailed look at key players.

The research study explores various market segments and regions, providing a comprehensive examination of the industry's landscape.

