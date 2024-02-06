Enemy Fires More 50 Times In Sumy Region In One Day, One Killed, One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, January 5, Russian aggressors fired 51 times at the border communities of the Sumy region, with a total of 289 explosions.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"During the day, Russians fired 51 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 289 explosions were recorded," the statement reads.

The Yunakivka, Khotyn, Miropil, Bilopillya, Krasnopil, Velyka Pysarivka, Putivl, Shalyhyne, Esman, and Seredyna-Buda communities were shelled.

In the Bilopillya community, mortar shelling (38 explosions), artillery (11 explosions), grenade launchers (107 explosions), and FPV drone strikes (4 explosions) were recorded.

The enemy fired mortars at the Shalyhyne, Velyka Pysarivka, and Khotyn communities ( three, five, and 22 explosions.).

Russian army shellsregion with MLRS, one killed, one injured

Russians dropped four mines on the territory of the Putivl community and eight on the territory of the Esman community.

The Krasnopil community was hit by FPV drones (two explosions) and UAV explosive drops (seven explosions), as well as mortar and artillery shelling (20 and five explosions).

In the Miropil community, explosives were dropped from a UAV ( two explosions), mortar shelling (23 explosions), and artillery shelling ( 4 explosions).

Six people were injured as a result of mortar shelling (five explosions) in the Seredyna-Buda community.



Enemy shells four communities inregion at night - 25 explosions

The Russians attacked the Yunivka community with an FPV drone (three explosions), as well as mortars (three explosions) and artillery (one explosion).

In addition, on February 5, at 5 p.m., Russians shelled the town of Vorozhba, in the Sumy region, with MLRS. Eight explosions were recorded. The shelling killed a 40-year-old man and injured two other people.