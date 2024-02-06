Enemy Fires More 50 Times In Sumy Region In One Day, One Killed, One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, January 5, Russian aggressors fired 51 times at the border communities of the Sumy region, with a total of 289 explosions.
The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
"During the day, Russians fired 51 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 289 explosions were recorded," the statement reads.
The Yunakivka, Khotyn, Miropil, Bilopillya, Krasnopil, Velyka Pysarivka, Putivl, Shalyhyne, Esman, and Seredyna-Buda communities were shelled.
In the Bilopillya community, mortar shelling (38 explosions), artillery (11 explosions), grenade launchers (107 explosions), and FPV drone strikes (4 explosions) were recorded.
The enemy fired mortars at the Shalyhyne, Velyka Pysarivka, and Khotyn communities ( three, five, and 22 explosions.).
Read also:
Russian army shells Sumy
region with MLRS, one killed, one injured
Russians dropped four mines on the territory of the Putivl community and eight on the territory of the Esman community.
The Krasnopil community was hit by FPV drones (two explosions) and UAV explosive drops (seven explosions), as well as mortar and artillery shelling (20 and five explosions).
In the Miropil community, explosives were dropped from a UAV ( two explosions), mortar shelling (23 explosions), and artillery shelling ( 4 explosions).
Six people were injured as a result of mortar shelling (five explosions) in the Seredyna-Buda community. Read also:
Enemy shells four communities in Sumy
region at night - 25 explosions
The Russians attacked the Yunivka community with an FPV drone (three explosions), as well as mortars (three explosions) and artillery (one explosion).
In addition, on February 5, at 5 p.m., Russians shelled the town of Vorozhba, in the Sumy region, with MLRS. Eight explosions were recorded. The shelling killed a 40-year-old man and injured two other people.
MENAFN06022024000193011044ID1107813843
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.