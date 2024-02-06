Russians Strike In Kharkiv Region: Hotel Destroyed, Person May Be Under Rubble

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of enemy strikes in Zolochiv, in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, a three-story hotel was destroyed and a store caught fire.
The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"The occupiers struck at Zolochiv, in the Bohodukhiv district. A three-story hotel was destroyed. There is a person under the rubble... There is also a fire on the facade of the store," he wrote.
According to Syniehubov, two women and a man were rescued.
Read also:
Unexploded bomb defused in Kharkiv
region's Velykyi Burluk
The elimination of the consequences of the strikes is underway, he added.
As reported, on February 5 at 5 p.m., Russians shelled the town of Vorozhba, in the Sumy region, with multiple rocket launchers. Eight explosions were recorded. The shelling killed a 40-year-old man and injured two other people.
MENAFN06022024000193011044ID1107813842
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.