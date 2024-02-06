Russians Strike In Kharkiv Region: Hotel Destroyed, Person May Be Under Rubble

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of enemy strikes in Zolochiv, in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, a three-story hotel was destroyed and a store caught fire.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The occupiers struck at Zolochiv, in the Bohodukhiv district. A three-story hotel was destroyed. There is a person under the rubble... There is also a fire on the facade of the store," he wrote.

According to Syniehubov, two women and a man were rescued.

The elimination of the consequences of the strikes is underway, he added.

