Drone Helps Save Border Guard In Luhansk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A wounded border guard of the Luhansk detachment was rescued in the Svatove direction using a drone as a guide.

This was reported by the Luhansk Regional Military Administration on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Friend, drink and crawl behind the drone," was the message dropped from the drone along with hot tea to the wounded serviceman of the Luhansk border guard detachment by aerial reconnaissance men of the 68th separate hunting brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush.

As noted, Serhii Kupin was wounded during a battle in the Svatove direction. Due to his proximity to the enemy, he could not be evacuated immediately.

It was extremely difficult for the border guard to move, but he managed to crawl 700 meters to our positions.

The direction of movement of the soldiers of the Pomsta offensive guard brigade was constantly indicated by a drone.

According to the RMA, the border guard is being treated in a military hospital, and doctors give a positive prognosis.

