South Korea, Saudi Arabia Inks Memorandum In Defense Industry

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Seoul and Riyadh signed a memorandum of understanding in the
field of the military-industrial complex and joint development of
weapons, Azernews reports, citing the official
representative of the Office of Defense Procurement Programs (DAPA)
Choi Kyung Ho telling at a briefing of the Korean Defense
Ministry.
"The current memorandum of understanding is aimed at
strengthening cooperation in the defense industry, and a joint
committee has been formed in this regard," he said.
South Korean media, citing the department, noted that the
memorandum should lay the foundations for joint development of
weapons. The document was signed on February 4 in Riyadh by the
head of the Department of Defense Procurement Programs, Om Dong
Hwan, and the Assistant Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia during
the visit of the head of the South Korean Defense Ministry, Shin
Won-sik, to the kingdom.
The Korean Defense Minister is traveling to the UAE, Saudi
Arabia and Qatar. During his visit to the UAE, Shin Won-sik met
with his colleague and visited a South Korean unit whose military
personnel are engaged in training local soldiers.
MENAFN06022024000195011045ID1107813840
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.