Christine Gulley, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2024 Top Agent

Christine is an accomplished broker associate with Colorado Home Realty (CHR) in Littleton, Colorado. She brings with her nearly three decades of industry experience and a reputation for unwavering loyalty to her clients, co-workers, and staff.

Born in Long Island, New York, Christine later moved to Carmel, California where she lived until the age of eight. Her father then relocated the family to Parker, Colorado and she has lived in the Denver Metro area ever since.

At the age of 20, Christine worked as the director for an advertising company in Durango, Colorado. She produced and was a lead sales rep for the Preview Channel. It was during this experience that she came across an opportunity to work as a licensed real estate assistant under the number one realtor in Durango at the time. This top producer worked for Coldwell Banker and was a tremendous mentor in teaching Christine the ropes of real estate.

At the age of 21, she became a licensed real estate agent and was on her way to creating a successful career. Since then, Christine has been dedicated to providing outstanding service in Colorado's dynamic real estate market. She approaches each day with a strong foundation of hard work, standing as the ideal guide to accompany clients throughout the entire process.

Beyond the closing date, Christine has forged meaningful and enduring personal and professional relationships. She prioritizes being fully present with her clients, offering them undivided attention and support.

Proud to call Littleton Home, Christine is a devoted mother to two wonderful girls and celebrates over two decades of a successful marriage.

Blending her passion for helping clients find their dream homes with her love for outdoor adventures, Christine enjoys the thrill of competitive water skiing and the tranquility of downhill skiing when snow blankets the slopes. Off the slopes and waters, her resilient work ethic shines through in her daily fitness routine. She also enjoys camping, hiking, snowshoeing, mountain biking, and running, as well as anything and everything Colorado can provide.