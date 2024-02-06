Eileen Rivera, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2024 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Eileen is a licensed realtor with HomeTrust Realty Group in Lutz, Florida. She stands as an influential and respected leader in her field, delivering outstanding services characterized by excellence, transparency, discretion, and integrity.

Specializing in both residential and commercial properties, Eileen is devoted to aiding buyers and sellers throughout their real estate transactions. Her primary goal is to advocate for her client's best interests during negotiations and the execution of contracts.

Attributing her success to over 20 years of experience in the banking industry, Eileen brings a comprehensive understanding of the real estate process from start to finish. Leveraging her extensive experience, training, and market knowledge, she provides immediate and personalized advice to clients involved in buying or selling properties.

Fluent in both English and Spanish, Eileen's bilingual skills allow her to serve a diverse clientele effectively.