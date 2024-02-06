Victor Bonuel, MD, An Internist With American Family Care Gardendale

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

A seasoned internist, Dr. Bonuel sees patients at American Family Care Gardendale in Alabama.

In regards to his educational background, he earned his medical degree from the Far Eastern University Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation in the Philippines in 1983. Upon relocating to the United States, he completed his residency in internal medicine at Woodhull Hospital in 1993.

An authority in his field, the doctor is board certified in both internal medicine and geriatric medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). The ABIM is a physician-led, non-profit, independent evaluation organization driven by doctors who want to achieve higher standards for better care in a rapidly changing world.

Internal medicine is the medical specialty dealing with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of adult diseases. Physicians specializing in Internal Medicine are called Internists. They manage and prevent common and complex diseases by providing comprehensive care and promoting overall well-being.

On a more personal note, Dr. Bonuel is fluent in both English and Spanish. In his free time, he enjoys playing the piano, keyboard, and golfing.

