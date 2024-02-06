Council Rock South High School Color Guard Hosts Annual“Spin Out At The Rock”

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Newtown, Pennsylvania Feb 5, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Bucks County, PA Council Rock South High School winter guard hosts annual“Spin Out at the Rock”

The competition features 60 teams across the region, each bringing their unique perspective to the arts and a fundraising opportunity for the Council Rock South marching arts.

A full day dedicated to the performing art that often goes overlooked,“Spin Out at the Rock” will be held at Council Rock South on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, from 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

This year CR South will be hosting 50 teams, all in competition through the Mid-Atlantic Indoor Network (MAIN). The event is open to the public, with tickets sold at the door until 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for children and seniors and the schedule can be viewed here.

Towards the end of the evening, you'll be dazzled with performances from AMP of Camden , NJ, Black Watch of Mt. Laurel, NJ, and The Light Brigade of Philadelphia, PA. Closing out the evening will be exhibition performances from the Council Rock South Winter Guard and the Council Rock South Indoor Drumline.

“While I think the general public can kind of fathom what a marching band is, and get an idea of what a marching band competition is, coming to a winter color guard competition is just a different world.” said John Burns, Director of bands at Council Rock South,“To see these young people being treated like absolute rock stars when they come out here and perform their hearts out, well that's worth the price of admission right there.”

The Council Rock South Winter Guard's 2024 program is entitled“The Gray Area” and is unlike anything previously seen from the award-winning team. This was made clear after its debut performance at Marple Newtown High School on Jan. 21, 2024.

“Spin Out at the Rock” is the top fundraiser for CRBPAS, supplying funds for yearly expenses like new band equipment, music rights, and food to keep fueling these hard-working kids.

As the CR South band program continues to grow in success, with 3 national titles in the past 5 years, the CRBPAS relies on events like this to maintain the ability to compete at this caliber.

“The reason that we have one of the largest and most successful (indoor color guard) programs on the East Coast is because of the dedication of our parents and the incredible hard work that they put into this,” said Mr. Burns,“I can't thank our parent association enough for putting this together. In the end, it is the parents and community/corporate sponsors that run events like Spin Out and keep the wheels (and flags!) spinning for our award-winning organization.” Opportunities to support our organization can be found on our website and below are a few links.

Our shows draw some of the highest attendance in our circuit! We have over 100 volunteers to run each of these all-day events and need supplies to make it all happen. Every dollar donated goes right to our programs. If you are interested in donating, please click on the link below to donate.

DONATE -->

Have a local business you'd like to advertise with us?

**Yellow($25) or Blue sponsors($50) a food station in our cafeteria. Your name will be posted at the station.

**Gold sponsors ($75) we will post your business/family name, and/or logo around our building during the event.

**Hawk-level sponsors ($100) receive all of the above, PLUS an announcer shout-out during awards & 2 tickets to Spin Out at the Rock.

DONATE -->

Are you a Flyer's fan? Support the band by buying a chance at 4 Club Box seats with/ $20 preloaded per ticket (which can be used towards food or merchandise) and VIP Parking for Flyers v. Blues on Monday, March 4, 2024 Click the link to enter

Are you a Philadelphia 76er's Fan? Support the band by buying a chance at 3 seats in section 122 w/ VIP Parking for Friday, March 1st at 7 pm vs. Charlotte Hornets! Click the link to enter

Any inquiries about can be emailed to ...