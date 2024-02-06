Sarwa Aldoori, MD, A Cosmetic Surgeon With Advanced Health Care And Bella Health & Beauty

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

A skilled cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Aldoori sees patients at Advanced Health Care in Bakersfield, California. She specializes in women's health and wellness and cosmetic surgery including vaginal rejuvenation, sexual enhancement, and other procedures. She is also the Owner of Bella Health & Beauty, a specialized brand of high-quality cosmetic and skin care products.

Originally from Iraq, she graduated with her medical degree from the University of Mosul College of Medicine in 1978. After relocating to the United States, she completed her residency in family medicine at the AnMed Medical Center in 2005.

In pursuit of clinical excellence, the doctor is board-certified in family medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM). The ABFM is a non-profit, independent medical association of American physicians who practice family medicine and its sub-specialties.

Cosmetic surgery is a surgical specialty involving the restoration, reconstruction, or alteration of the human body. It can be divided into two main categories – reconstructive surgery and cosmetic surgery. A cosmetic surgeon's primary responsibility is performing surgical and non-surgical procedures, and they use a variety of reparative and reconstructive techniques to get the job done.

