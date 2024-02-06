(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Ikeja, Lagos Feb 5, 2024

-

Kaye Cosmetics Unveils Enriched Makeup Collections Celebrating Nigerian Beauty

Kaye Cosmetics, the trailblazing provider of cosmetics designed exclusively for women of color, proudly introduces a range of new products aimed at empowering and enhancing the beauty of Nigerian women.

Since our launch in June 2021, with a revolutionary lineup of seven fluid foundation shades tailored for darker complexions, Kaye Cosmetics has emerged as the forefront authority in inclusive beauty within Nigeria. In response to valuable customer feedback, we are excited to announce the expansion of our product lines to better cater to the diverse needs of African skin tones.

Our enhanced collections feature premium products manufactured to the highest cosmetic standards, including:

Foundation: Seven new richly pigmented shades for fuller coverage across a spectrum of darker skin tones.

Pressed Powder: Developed with advanced oil-absorbing properties, five highly pigmented shades ensure smooth, shine-free perfection.

Lashes: A curated collection of artfully designed falsies that bring drama to Nigerian eyes, without the need for extensions or clumps.

Blender: An ergonomic teardrop-shaped sponge for precise, seamless blending of any Kaye Cosmetics product.

Lip-gloss: Luxurious shimmer lip gloss reflecting the bold spirit of Nigerian beauty.

By infusing authenticity and quality into every product, Kaye Cosmetics is committed to uplifting the innate confidence of every Nigerian woman, particularly those with dark complexions, encouraging them to embrace and showcase their authentic selves. Our hope is that these expanded collections will lead to fuller representations and increased opportunities for personal expression.

Kaye Cosmetics invites beauty enthusiasts to experience our new collections at our Lagos studio. Connect with us on Instagram @kayecosmetics_intl or visit our website for the latest product details. To learn more or place an order for these premium makeup collections celebrating Nigerian beauty, feel free to reach out - send us a DM on Instagram.

Together, let's celebrate the diverse beauty of Nigeria with Kaye Cosmetics.

About Kaye Cosmetics:

Kaye Cosmetics is a pioneering cosmetics brand dedicated to providing high-quality, inclusive beauty products tailored for women of color. With a commitment to authenticity and empowerment, Kaye Cosmetics celebrates the diverse beauty of Nigeria and aims to enhance the confidence of every woman in showcasing her unique and authentic self.