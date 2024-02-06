Military Shadow Hangs Over Pakistan's Explosive Election

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Pakistan's former prime minister, Imran Khan, has been sentenced to seven years in prison after a Pakistani court ruled his marriage un-Islamic and illegal.

Khan had already been sentenced to 14 years in jail for corruption and barred from holding public office for ten years a week earlier and, a day before that, ten years in prison for leaking official state secrets.

Khan claims that the cases against him are politically motivated. Since being deposed in 2022, Khan has taken aim at the country's powerful military, which has a long history of interfering in politics. He has accused the army chief, the military establishment and the US government of conspiring against him.

Now he argues that the military leadership has orchestrated his imprisonment so he cannot run in the upcoming general election on February 8.

Members of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have also been imprisoned or pressured into leaving their positions and workers have been prevented from holding political rallies in the run-up to the election.

The relentless harassment and intimidation of the PTI and its supporters, and the favor shown to Nawaz Sharif of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) party, has led to a muted election campaign . Sharif has been prime minister three times but was ousted in 2017.

Khan will appeal his convictions and is likely to get some relief from the courts. But one thing is clear: the military has no intention of allowing a free and fair election on February 8.

Nawaz Sharif is expected to be all but escorted into an election win. Photo: Asianet-Pakistan / Shutterstock via The Conversation