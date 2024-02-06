52.37% CAGR Growth In Augmented Reality And Virtual Reality Market Due To The Increasing Demand For AR And VR Technology - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

global augmented reality and virtual reality market size is estimated to grow by USD 364.55 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

52.37% during the forecast period. Significant growth is driven by

increasing customer adoption for professional and private use. Demand surged over the past decade, with users actively seeking VR solutions and exploring AR technology. Technological innovations, including wearable platforms and VR applications, enhance user experience, especially in the education, medical, retail, and training sectors, further propelling market expansion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market

Technavio has segmented the market based on

Technology (AR and VR), Application (Consumer and Enterprise), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).



The

Augmented Reality (AR) segment is poised for significant growth, driven by its extensive application across various fields. Manufacturers offer a range of hardware, such as headsets and smart glasses, further fueling demand. AR finds utility in enterprise, retail, healthcare, media, entertainment, and education, facilitating processes, training, advertising, and entertainment. Recent innovations like Google's AR in Search enhance user interaction, fostering AR adoption and segment growth in the forecast period.

By geography, the global augmented reality and virtual reality market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global augmented reality and virtual reality market.

Growing funding in startup AR and VR companies from investors

is an emerging trend fueling the growth. However, challenges such as the

risks associated with AR and VR applications may hamper the growth.

Applications include:

The Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) industry, including Mixed Reality (MR), is driven by immersive technologies such as Spatial Computing and Extended Reality (XR). Utilizing Head-Mounted Displays (HMD) and wearable tech, it spans various sectors like healthcare, gaming, education, marketing, and automotive applications, offering interactive experiences and innovative solutions for training, visualization, and entertainment.

The VR gaming market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.39% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 17,853.41 million.

The military augmented reality (AR) headgear market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.08% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 945.24 million.

