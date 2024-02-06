Clinical Reference Laboratory Services Market Sets New Record, Projected At USD 350.04 Billion By 2030, At 5.89% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Clinical Reference Laboratory Services Market

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2024 -- A comprehensive examination of the recently released research report from Exactitude Consultancy, titled"Global Clinical Reference Laboratory Services Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2024-2030" is presented. This study encompasses essential insights into the target market, including projections regarding potential revenue, customer demands, regional assessments, and the principal elements poised to influence the market's future trajectory. The report offers insights into prominent companies operating in the industry, newcomers to the market, supply chain innovations, financial considerations, noteworthy industry events, technological advancements, and forthcoming strategies, including mergers and acquisitions. To present readers with a holistic perspective of the market, the report categorizes the global Clinical Reference Laboratory Services market based on criteria such as type, applications, distribution channels, geography, and more.

The global clinical reference laboratory services market is anticipated to grow from USD 234.49 Billion in 2023 to USD 350.04 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.89 % during the forecast period.

Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:

Base Year of the Analysis: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

The Clinical Reference Laboratory Services market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance.

Leading Key players included in this Report are:

Major players in the Clinical Reference Laboratory Services Market are identified through secondary research and their market revenues determined through primary and secondary research are: Laboratory Corporation of America (LabCorp),Quest Diagnostics,Sonic Healthcare,SYNLAB International,OPKO Health,LifeLabs Medical Laboratory Services,Acibadem Labmed Laboratory,Kingmed Diagnostics,ACM Medical Laboratory,Clinical Reference Laboratory,DIAN Diagnostics,Exact Sciences,Eurofins Scientific,Enzo Biochem,Adicon Clinical Laboratories,Lal PathLabs,BML Laboratories,American Pathology Partners,ViraCor-IBT Laboratories,Spectra Laboratories among other domestic.

Recent Developments:

10, 2024: Labcorp, a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, and Hawthorne Effect, Inc., a complete clinical trials solution integrating technology, are pleased to announce a strategic collaboration to advance decentralized clinical trial capabilities for pharma, biotech and medical device sponsors seeking to increase patient diversity and inclusion, decrease site burden, and accelerate enrollment and clinical study timelines.

17, 2024– Fitbit and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced a collaboration to study the potential of wearable devices to improve metabolic health, which influences risk of developing several diseases, including diabetes and heart disease.

Clinical Reference Laboratory Services Market Segmentation:

Clinical Reference Laboratory Services Market by Type

Clinical Chemistry

Genetics Testing

Microbiology & Cytology

Other

Clinical Reference Laboratory Services Market by Technology

Traditional Laboratory Techniques

Automated Testing Platforms

Molecular Diagnostics

Digital Technologies

Clinical Reference Laboratory Services Market by Application

Clinics

Hospitals

Independent Laboratory

Explore Full Report With Table of Contents:

Regional Outlook:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Europe accounted for the largest market in the clinical reference laboratory services market. Europe accounted for 40 % market share of the global market value. Europe boasts a highly developed healthcare infrastructure, characterized by advanced medical facilities, a well-established network of clinical laboratories, and a robust regulatory framework. The region's commitment to healthcare innovation and research is reflected in its adoption of cutting-edge diagnostic technologies and molecular testing methodologies, positioning clinical reference laboratories at the forefront of medical diagnostics.

Additionally, the European population's growing awareness of preventive healthcare, coupled with an aging demographic, has resulted in an increased demand for sophisticated diagnostic services provided by clinical reference laboratories. The prevalence of chronic diseases in the region has further amplified the need for accurate and comprehensive diagnostic testing. Stringent regulatory standards, such as those set by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and adherence to data protection regulations under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), contribute to the reliability and quality assurance of clinical reference laboratory services in Europe.

