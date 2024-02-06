Body Of A Man With Neck Slit Found In Southwest Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) The body of a 35-year-old man, with neck slit, was found in southwest Delhi on Tuesday, an official said, adding that some suspects have been rounded up.

The deceased was identified as Ashwin, a resident of Kusumpur Pahadi.

Sharing the details, the official said that a police control room call of murder was received around 6 a.m. in Vasant Vihar police station.

"Acting on the call, a police team rushed to the spot at Kusumpur Pahadi and found the body of Ashwini," said a senior police official.

"A case is being registered under appropriate sections. Some suspects have been rounded up," said the official.

"Multiple teams are working to nab the accused and police teams are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to ascertain the crime sequence," the official added.

