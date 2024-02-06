Smart Transportation Market Growth Drivers & Opportunities 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Smart Transportation Market Report by Solution (Hybrid Ticketing Management System, Parking Management and Guidance System, Integrated Supervision System, Traffic Management System, and Others), Services (Business Services, Professional Services, Cloud Services), Transportation Mode (Roadways, Railways, Airways, Maritime), Application (Mobility as a Service, Public Transport, Transit Hubs, Connected Cars, Video Management, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global smart transportation market size reached US$ 107.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 260.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Smart Transportation Industry:

Environmental Concerns:

The escalating demand for smart transportation due to rising environmental concerns among individuals is propelling the growth of the market. In line with this, people are increasingly becoming aware about climate change and air quality. Furthermore, the increasing demand for greener alternatives among individuals across the globe is bolstering the market growth. In addition, people are preferring electric vehicles (EVs), which assist in optimizing routes and lowering fuel consumption. Besides this, the rising focus on maintaining sustainability goals while reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions is impelling the market growth.

Technological Advancements:

Technological advancements, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and connectivity, are supporting the market growth. These innovations enable the development of intelligent transportation systems that can enhance efficiency, safety, and user experience. Moreover, IoT technology allows for real-time data collection from vehicles, infrastructure, and traffic conditions, enabling faster traffic management, predictive maintenance, and congestion reduction. Furthermore, AI algorithms benefit in optimizing routes, predicting traffic patterns, and enhancing the overall transportation ecosystem. Besides this, connectivity through fifth generation (5G) networks and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication enables seamless interaction between vehicles, infrastructure, and pedestrians.

Rapid Urbanization:

The rising focus on smart transportation due to rapid urbanization is supporting the growth of the market. Besides this, people are increasingly facing challenges related to traffic congestion, pollution, and the efficient movement of people and goods. Additionally, smart transportation systems offer innovative solutions to tackle these issues. Apart from this, the increasing demand for convenient and sustainable transportation options is contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, smart transportation in public transit benefits in promoting ride-sharing services and providing real-time traffic management.

Smart Transportation Market Report Segmentation:

By Solution:



Hybrid Ticketing Management System

Parking Management and Guidance System

Integrated Supervision System

Traffic Management System Others

Traffic management system represented the largest segment due to the rising congestion in various cities.

By Services:



Business Services

Professional Services Cloud Services

Cloud services accounted for the largest market share as they offer enhanced scalability and flexibility.

By Transportation Mode:



Roadways

Railways

Airways Maritime

Roadways exhibit a clear dominance in the market due to the increasing need to optimize traffic flow and enhance safety.

By Application:



Mobility as a Service

Public Transport

Transit Hubs

Connected Cars

Video Management Others

On the basis of the application, the market has been divided into mobility as a service, public transport, transit hubs, connected cars, video management, and others.

Regional Insights:



North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Europe enjoys the leading position in the smart transportation market on account of the rising traffic congestion.

Global Smart Transportation Market Trends:

The rapid digitalization of transportation services, along with the rising number of mobility as a service (MaaS) platforms, are contributing to the growth of the market. In line with this, smart transportation integrates seamlessly with MaaS, providing a holistic approach to mobility, including public transit, ride-sharing, and micro-mobility services.

The growing concerns about data privacy and security due to the increasing usage of data in smart transportation is offering a positive market outlook. Furthermore, companies are offering robust solutions for data protection and cybersecurity.

