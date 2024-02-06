Devops Market Size, Global Share, Trends, Growth Strategies, Outlook & Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled

"DevOps Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032"

DevOps market outlook . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global DevOps market size reached

US$ 10.9 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach

US$ 63.4 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate

(CAGR) of 21% during 2024-2032 .

DevOps Market Overview:

DevOps is a transformative approach to software development and IT operations. It represents a cultural and technical shift that fosters collaboration between development teams and IT operations, breaking down traditional silos and accelerating the software delivery process. DevOps emphasizes automation, continuous integration, continuous delivery (CI/CD), and a culture of shared responsibility to streamline the development lifecycle. This approach help organizations to deliver software faster, more reliably, and with improved quality. DevOps practices have become essential in the digital age, allowing businesses to respond to market demands rapidly, enhance customer experiences, and maintain a competitive edge in the ever-evolving tech landscape.

DevOps Market Demand:

The global DevOps market is driven by the increasing demand for agile software development and rapid release cycles. Businesses recognize that faster time-to-market is a competitive advantage, and DevOps enables just that. Moreover, the pandemic has underscored the importance of digital transformation, leading organizations to invest in DevOps to support remote work and enhance their online presence. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into DevOps processes is another notable trend. AI and ML are being used to automate repetitive tasks, detect anomalies, and optimize software delivery pipelines. As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, DevSecOps, the integration of security into DevOps practices, is gaining prominence. In a rapidly evolving technological landscape, businesses that embrace DevOps are better positioned to innovate, respond to market changes, and deliver exceptional software experiences, making the global DevOps market a dynamic and promising arena for businesses to thrive.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

CA Technologies

Google

Cisco Systems

Amazon Web Services

Cigniti Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

EMC Corporation

VersionOne

Micro Focus

Puppet

Red Hat

GitLab

Chef Software

Docker Inc. Atlassian

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:



Solutions Services

Breakup by Deployment Model:





Public Cloud

Private Cloud Hybrid Cloud

Breakup by Organization Size:



Large Enterprises

Medium-Sized Enterprises Small-Sized Enterprises

Breakup by Tools:



Development Tools

Testing Tools Operation Tools

Breakup by Industry Vertical:



Telecommunications and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Government and Public Sector Others

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

