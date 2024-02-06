Healthcare Facilities Management Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Outlook, Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled

“Healthcare Facilities Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,”

provides an extensive analysis of the industry, including healthcare facilities management market size, share, trends, and growth opportunities. The report also covers competitor and regional analysis and the latest advancements in the global market.

The global

healthcare facilities management market size

reached

US$ 373.3 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach

US$ 761.6 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate

(CAGR) of 8.1% during 2024-2032 .

Healthcare Facilities Management Market Overview:

Healthcare facilities management is vital for the efficient and safe operation of healthcare institutions. This multifaceted field encompasses various tasks, from maintaining physical infrastructure to ensuring regulatory compliance. Facility managers oversee maintenance, repairs, and upgrades of medical equipment, plumbing, electrical systems, and building structures. They play a critical role in infection control, implementing stringent sanitation protocols to safeguard patients and staff. Efficient energy management and sustainability initiatives are increasingly important, reducing costs and environmental impact. Patient comfort and safety are paramount, with facility managers coordinating emergency preparedness plans and optimizing layouts for efficient care delivery. Effective healthcare facility management requires technical expertise, regulatory knowledge, and a commitment to patient well-being.

Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing need for healthcare services. In line with this, the stringent regulations necessitate continuous monitoring and adaptation of healthcare facilities to maintain compliance, creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the rising adoption of innovative technologies like IoT, AI, and data analytics enhances operational efficiency and patient care, significantly contributing to the market. Apart from this, healthcare organizations seek to optimize costs through outsourcing facility management services, catalyzing the market.

Moreover, improved facility management improves patient experiences, impacting patient satisfaction scores and reputation. Besides, the aging healthcare infrastructure requires modernization and maintenance, strengthening the market. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of healthcare facility readiness and infection control measures. Increasing investments in healthcare real estate, including new facilities and expansions, drive the demand for facility management services.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



ABM Industries Inc

Aramark Corporation

Compass Group PLC

Ecolab Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

ISS A/S

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated

Mitie Group plc

OCS Group limited

Oracle Corporation Serco Group plc and Sodexo

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Service Type:



Property Services

Cleaning Services

Security Services

Catering Services

Support Services Environmental Management Services

Breakup by Business Model:



Outsourced In-House

Breakup by End User:



Hospitals and Clinics

Long-term Healthcare Facilities Others

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

