Cold Wave Returns To Kashmir With Freeze & Frost


2/5/2024 11:30:10 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 6 (IANS) Cold wave blowing from snow-clad mountains into Kashmir on Tuesday resulted in freeze and frost affecting normal life activities.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department has forecast mainly dry weather till February 14 with a drop in night temperature during the coming days.

Srinagar had minus 2.5, Gulmarg minus 10.5 and Pahalgam minus 11 as the minimum temperature.

Leh and Kargil towns of Ladakh region both had minus 13 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 6, Katra 4.6, Batote minus 0.3, Bhaderwah and Banihal both had minus 1.8 as the minimum temperature.

