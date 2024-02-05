UAE Weather: Temperatures Dip To 4Oc, Rough Sea Conditions

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 6 Feb 2024, 7:20 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow fresh to strong at times, especially over the sea, causing blowing dust.

Temperatures could be as high as 26oC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 24oC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 15oC in Abu Dhabi and 17oC in Dubai and 4oC in internal areas.

Humidity levels will range from 40 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 40 to 70 per cent Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and rough in the Oman sea.

