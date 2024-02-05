AI Stock News Bite - Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) Announces Closing Of $5.7 Million Public Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) (Investorideas Newswire) A.I. Stock News Bites - BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG ; BFRGW)

a technology-enabled drug development company using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics, announced today the closing of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 1,507,139 shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants ("Pre-Funded Warrants") in lieu thereof) and accompanying warrants to purchase 1,507,139 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $3.782 per share (inclusive of the Pre-Funded Warrant exercise price) for gross proceeds of approximately $5,700,000, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase an additional 226,071 shares of common stock (and/or Pre-Funded Warrants in lieu thereof) and/or warrants to purchase 226,071 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The offering has closed as all customary closing conditions have been satisfied.

WallachBeth Capital, LLC acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-276740) relating to the securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and became effective on January 31, 2024. This offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from WallachBeth Capital, LLC, via email: ..., or by calling +1 (646) 237-8585, or by standard mail at Wallachbeth Capital, LLC, Attn: Capital Markets, 185 Hudson St, Jersey City, NJ 07311, USA. In addition, a copy of the final prospectus, when available, relating to the offering may be obtained via the SEC's website at

