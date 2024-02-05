Singapore Paralympian Yip Pin Xiu Makes A Splash With First Ever Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds Singapore

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 February 2024 - Singapore's most decorated Paralympic para swimmer Yip Pin Xiu today unveiled her wax figure at the iconic Singapore Sports Hub. She is the first Singaporean para-athlete to have a wax figure displayed at Madame Tussauds Singapore.





Yip Pin Xiu, five-time Paralympic gold medallist and para swimmer strikes a pose with Madame Tussauds' wax figure. (Photo: Madame Tussauds Singapore)

Yip made history as Singapore's first Paralympic gold medallist at the 2008 Beijing Games in Beijing, followed by her gold medal win at the 2016 Rio Paralympics and 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, and currently holds two world records for her efforts. This wax figure unveiling coincides with 2024 Paralympics in Paris, where Yip will be competing in later this year.

Yip said, "I am absolutely honoured to have my wax figure made by Madame Tussauds Singapore, and placed alongside other sporting legends. It is a proud moment for me and a testament to the hard work and effort I have put in over the years. I hope that this moment will also inspire and empower Singaporeans to achieve their dreams regardless of ability, and foster an inclusive society where all are celebrated."

Yip's wax figure captures the triumphant moment at the podium during the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics where she was awarded her gold medal. Clad in the Singapore national tracksuit outfit which she wore during the Tokyo Paralympics, her winning smile and aura are faithfully captured in remarkable likeness in her wax figure.

Steven Chung, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore, says "It is an honour to add Pin Xiu to our stellar line-up of stars. The figure not only pays homage to her sporting prowess, it emphasises the importance of inclusivity - a value we at Madame Tussauds embrace dearly - and breaking barriers in the world of sports. Pin Xiu's achievements are an inspiration for aspiring athletes and hold a special place in the hearts of Singaporeans."

The wax figure was meticulously crafted by a team of expert sculptors and artists at Madame Tussauds, and took over six months to create to ensure that the figure captured Yip's strength and personality. The team took extra care in ensuring that the figure fitted well with the wheelchair it came in, which is the exact model that Yip uses.

Yip's figure was unveiled by Yip herself together with Mr Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, and Second Minister for Law at Singapore Sports Hub. The unveiling ceremony followed the announcement by World Para Swimming (WPS) and the Singapore Disability Sports Council (SDSC) that revealed Singapore as the host city for the 2025 World Para Swimming Championships.

Madame Tussauds believes in creating a memorable experience with inclusive spaces, and programmes for everyone, such as collaborating with SDSC to host special needs groups at the attraction as part of their community outreach initiative. In addition, guests with special needs and their caregivers get to enjoy 30% off admission tickets throughout the year.

Yip's "wax twin" will be on display at Madame Tussauds Singapore from 6 February 2024, where Singaporeans and international guests can take a winning photograph with the sports star. Guests can purchase the special bundle which includes admission ticket and Yip's book "The Mermaid who became a Champion", where part of sales proceeds will be donated to SDSC to support the development of future para athletes.

