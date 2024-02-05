Jordan Ends Tajikistan Run To Reach First Asian Cup Semi-Final

Jordan's forward #11 Yazan Al Naimat celebrates his team's victory during the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup quarter-final football match between Tajikistan and Jordan at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, west of Doha on Friday (AFP photo)

Jordan's forward #11 Yazan Al Naimat celebrates his team's victory during the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup quarter-final football match between Tajikistan and Jordan at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, west of Doha on Friday (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) DOHA - Jordan

set up a semifinal against South Korea or Australia after ending Tajikistan's fairytale Asian Cup run with a nervy 1-0 win on Friday.

In a cagey quarter-final, a deflected second-half own goal was just about enough to see

Jordan

reach the last four for the first time.

It was tough on charismatic Croatian coach

Petar

Segrt

and his Tajikistan team, who were the lowest-ranked side left in Qatar and won plenty of new friends in

its first Asian Cup.

But it was a piece of history for

Jordan

under their Moroccan coach Hussein

Ammouta, the kingdom having been defeated in their previous quarter-finals in 2004 and 2011.

Jordan, ranked 87 to the 106 of Tajikistan, scored twice in stoppage time to stun Iraq 3-2 in the previous round and

it

made the better start in front

of 36,000 spectators at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, a 2022 World Cup venue.

But Tajikistan carved out the first big chance, midfielder

Ehson

Panjshanbe

haring into the box and clipping his first-time effort onto the top of

Jordan's bar on 15 minutes.

VAR was called into action when Tajikistan's

Zoir

Dzhuraboev

sliced down

Yazan

Al

Naimatin the box but VAR agreed with the referee and said no penalty.

Segrt

was forced into a change midway through the half when

Shahrom

Samiev

was forced off with a hamstring injury, the strikerdeparting in floods of tears.

Jordan

fans dominated in the crowd and thought their team had scored on the half-hour mark, but danger man

Naimat

poked wide from a tight angle.

In front of

Jordan's watching Crown Prince Hussein, they had a double

chance just afterwards, but Ali

Olwan

was denied by

Rustam

Yatimov

and then the goalkeeper saved

Rajaei

Ayed's

weak follow-up.

Tajikistan looked fatigued from their exertions in defeating the United Arab Emirates on penalties in the last 16 and was

restricted to playing on the break.

Segrt's

men stepped it up to start the second half.

Shervoni

Mabatshoev

was crowded out in the box with only

Jordan

goalkeeper

YazeedAbulaila

to beat but

with an hour gone and the semifinals on the line

the game needed a spark.

On 66 minutes it got it when

Jordan

defender

Abdallah

Nasib

rose at a corner and his header deflected off Tajikistan's

VahdatHanonov

and into his own goal.

Both sides had chances after that but

Jordan

held on to book

its

place

in the last four.

Son Heung-min's South Korea faces Australia later Friday.

In Saturday's remaining quarter-finals, holders Qatar faces

Uzbekistan while pre-tournament

favourites

Japan plays

Iran.