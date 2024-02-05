Jordan Ends Tajikistan Run To Reach First Asian Cup Semi-Final

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) DOHA - Jordan
set up a semifinal against South Korea or Australia after ending Tajikistan's fairytale Asian Cup run with a nervy 1-0 win on Friday.
In a cagey quarter-final, a deflected second-half own goal was just about enough to see
Jordan
reach the last four for the first time.
It was tough on charismatic Croatian coach
Petar
Segrt
and his Tajikistan team, who were the lowest-ranked side left in Qatar and won plenty of new friends in
its first Asian Cup.
But it was a piece of history for
Jordan
under their Moroccan coach Hussein
Ammouta, the kingdom having been defeated in their previous quarter-finals in 2004 and 2011.
Jordan, ranked 87 to the 106 of Tajikistan, scored twice in stoppage time to stun Iraq 3-2 in the previous round and
it
made the better start in front
of 36,000 spectators at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, a 2022 World Cup venue.
But Tajikistan carved out the first big chance, midfielder
Ehson
Panjshanbe
haring into the box and clipping his first-time effort onto the top of
Jordan's bar on 15 minutes.
VAR was called into action when Tajikistan's
Zoir
Dzhuraboev
sliced down
Yazan
Al
Naimatin the box but VAR agreed with the referee and said no penalty.
Segrt
was forced into a change midway through the half when
Shahrom
Samiev
was forced off with a hamstring injury, the strikerdeparting in floods of tears.
Jordan
fans dominated in the crowd and thought their team had scored on the half-hour mark, but danger man
Naimat
poked wide from a tight angle.
In front of
Jordan's watching Crown Prince Hussein, they had a double
chance just afterwards, but Ali
Olwan
was denied by
Rustam
Yatimov
and then the goalkeeper saved
Rajaei
Ayed's
weak follow-up.
Tajikistan looked fatigued from their exertions in defeating the United Arab Emirates on penalties in the last 16 and was
restricted to playing on the break.
Segrt's
men stepped it up to start the second half.
Shervoni
Mabatshoev
was crowded out in the box with only
Jordan
goalkeeper
YazeedAbulaila
to beat but
with an hour gone and the semifinals on the line
the game needed a spark.
On 66 minutes it got it when
Jordan
defender
Abdallah
Nasib
rose at a corner and his header deflected off Tajikistan's
VahdatHanonov
and into his own goal.
Both sides had chances after that but
Jordan
held on to book
its
place
in the last four.
Son Heung-min's South Korea faces Australia later Friday.
In Saturday's remaining quarter-finals, holders Qatar faces
Uzbekistan while pre-tournament
favourites
Japan plays
Iran.
