Dark Matter Technologies Named To Housingwire's Tech100 For Innovation In Loan Origination Technology

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 5, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter), an innovative new leader in mortgage technology backed by time-tested loan origination software and leadership, today announced it has been named to HousingWire's 2024 Tech100 Mortgage list of companies shaping the future of the housing finance sector. HousingWire attributed the recognition to the cutting-edge technology behind the Empower® loan origination system (LOS), a comprehensive, bundled offering from Dark Matter that provides all-in-one mortgage origination functionality.







The Empower LOS takes a task-based approach rather than a linear approach to automating loan production, allowing multiple processes to run concurrently with minimal lender intervention. By tapping employees only as needed to manage exceptions, the Empower LOS streamlines origination workflows, resulting in significant time and cost savings for banks, credit unions and independent lenders.

“Our approach to innovation is tightly focused on helping lenders curb the runaway expense of loan origination,” said Dark Matter CEO Rich Gagliano.“In the last 12 months, we've doubled down on our investments in automation, piloted new applications of artificial intelligence in the origination workflow, and opened up our API architecture to facilitate deeper collaboration with like-minded vendors. It's an exciting time in the evolution of the Empower LOS, and it's an honor to have that recognized by HousingWire with the Tech 100 award.”

“One of the most exciting parts of my role at HousingWire is having a front-row seat to witness stunning innovation in mortgage and real estate,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media.“HousingWire is dedicated to serving housing professionals with the full picture, and the full picture isn't complete without deep and insightful coverage and resources to help mortgage and real estate professionals uncover the innovators and solutions that drive growth and efficiency in the housing sector.”

Since 2014, the HousingWire Tech100 has acknowledged impactful contributions to housing finance technology. View the full list of winners and read Dark Matter's company profile here: .

About Dark Matter Technologies :

Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry's leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers cutting-edge technology, unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders and companies nationwide. For more information, visit .

