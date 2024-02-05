Argyle Makes Its Debut On Housingwire's Tech100 List Of The Most Innovative Companies In Mortgage

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., Feb. 5, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Argyle, a platform providing automated income and employment verifications for some of the largest lenders in the United States, today announced its debut on HousingWire's annual Tech100 Mortgage list of the most innovative companies in the housing finance industry. Argyle was recognized for modernizing the way lenders verify borrower income and employment, resulting in documented business outcomes that include higher conversion rates, 80% cost savings over legacy providers and a reduction in loan processing time of up to 5-7 days.







Image caption: Argyle.

Where legacy verification services rely on databases of purchased consumer data that is often stale, incomplete, inaccurate and obtained without consumers' direct knowledge, Argyle saves businesses time and money by providing them secure access to real-time income and employment data-straight from the source. Mortgage lenders that use Argyle benefit from income and employment data coverage that's superior to the three largest credit bureaus at a fraction of the cost of lower-converting alternatives. In addition, Argyle's status as an authorized report supplier for Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter® validation service, a component of Day 1 Certainty®, grants lenders reduced repurchase risk and greater peace of mind.

“To make risk-aware credit decisions, mortgage lenders need accurate data they can trust, and they need it quickly, consistently and at a cost-effective price point,” said Argyle CEO Shmulik Fishman.“Argyle is defining the modern approach to income and employment verification, and we are proud to accept this recognition as a signal that our commitment to innovation is making a difference for lenders and consumers.”

“The technology capabilities and solutions that this year's Tech100 winning organizations have developed are an absolute testament to the relentless innovation within the real estate and mortgage technology landscape,” HW Media Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler said.“These past few years have been transformative for the industry, and these honorees are continuing to bring long-awaited solutions to the challenges that mortgage and real estate professionals have struggled with for decades. Congratulations to all the deserving winners for their outstanding contributions to our ever-evolving industry.”

The Tech100 Mortgage award, now in its 12th year, honors trailblazing companies whose technologies are shaping the future of housing finance. Learn more about the HousingWire Tech100 and view Argyle's full company profile here: .

About Argyle:

Founded in 2018, Argyle is the leading provider of direct-source access to income and employment data. As an authorized report supplier for Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter® validation service, a component of Day 1 Certainty®, Argyle empowers mortgage lenders to auto-retrieve paystubs and W-2s, understand consumers' ability to pay and reduce repurchase risk-all at 60-80% less cost. Argyle's commitment to innovation is backed by investors including Bain Capital Ventures, Bedrock, Checkr, F-Prime and SignalFire.

For more information on Argyle's industry-leading platform, please visit .

