Sigma CVM Romania And SKY Agriculture Announce Strategic Partnership

Artemios Kotsiras, General Manager of Sigma CVM Romania

SKY Agriculture equipment offers precision, technology, energy efficiency and agronomy

- Artemios Kotsiras, General Manager of Sigma CVM RomaniaBUCHAREST, ROMANIA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sigma CVM Romania , a leading provider of agricultural solutions, announces its partnership with SKY Agriculture , the dynamic French group undergoing a transformative evolution to shape the future of European agriculture.Under the visionary leadership of Julien Burel, Group Chairman, SKY Agriculture has emerged as a key player in the industry. The group's commitment to innovation and sustainability aligns seamlessly with Sigma CVM Romania's mission to provide farmers with a broad range of innovative equipment tailored to the new needs of European agriculture.David Guy, Managing Director of SKY Agriculture, emphasizes the significance of this partnership, stating, "Through this partnership, offering our solutions to Romanian farmers together with Sigma CVM Romania, we address our vision of expanding our agricultural equipment distribution in Europe. Our aim is to better support farmers as they move towards positive agriculture that meets environmental and social challenges. We are sure our product range will be welcomed by the Romanian Farmers."Artemios Kotsiras, General Manager of Sigma CVM Romania, appreciates this partnership, stating, "We are glad to offer Romanian Farmers SKY Agriculture equipment, as the company is focused on four key areas when talking about the development of their products: precision, technology, energy efficiency and agronomy. This partnership aligns with our vision to bring new solutions to our customers every year. We aim to bring productive and reliable solutions to farmers in Romania, upholding our motto“We support Romanian farmers."”The strategic partnership between Sigma CVM Romania and SKY Agriculture is a testament to both companies' dedication to advancing agriculture through technology, energy efficiency, and agronomy. Sigma CVM Romania looks forward to leveraging SKY Agriculture's expertise and innovative product range to enhance its offerings and better serve the evolving needs of Romanian farmers.The three families of products that will be available on the Romanian market are:o Tillage: SKY Agriculture is a min-till expert in reducing energy consumption, making the step towards conservation agriculture by reducing energy consumption and protecting the soil.o Seeding: Focused on regenerative agriculture and planting cover crops for 10 years. Forerunner with the launch of the first multi-hopper seeding combination. Even today, the brand is the only one to offer its seed drills with 1, 2, 3 or 4 hoppers. The same goes for the choice of seeding unit: 6 different ones depending on the pressure exerted on the soil, the region, and the type of farming.o Fertilization: A pioneer in precision fertilization, the brand now offers on-board technology for precision fertilization.This partnership marks a significant step forward in the collaboration between Sigma CVM Romania and SKY Agriculture, combining their strengths to drive innovation and support the agricultural community across Romania.About Sigma CVM RomaniaSigma CVM Romania is a leading provider of agricultural solutions committed to helping farmers increase their productivity and efficiency using innovative products and services they provide in the Romanian market.Since its establishment in Bucharest, Sigma CVM Romania – the sole importer of Massey Ferguson, Siloking, Irriland across the country – it employs 150 professionals in 11 locations and has reached 45 million Euro turnover in 2022 after only one and a half years of presence in the market.For more information, visitAbout Saracakis Group of CompaniesWith a leading presence in the Greek business ecosystem for a century, Saracakis Group of Companies is the exclusive distributor of a very broad range of automotive and machinery products of world-renowned brands.Established in 1922 and still controlled by the founding family, this energetic organization aims to continue supporting our private, corporate and governmental customers. The group has physical footprints in the home country, Greece, as well as in Romania, Bulgaria and Cyprus.Saracakis Group of Companies represents all brands with professionalism and enthusiasm while respecting their values to mutual benefit. The group is responsible for adapting and applying their international standards in the markets through our retail operations and the brand-specific independent dealers supervised by us. Our operation is organized in distinct business and legal entities, always respecting and promoting the individuality of each brand.Striving to exceed our customers' expectations, Saracakis Group of Companies provides solutions and the after-sales care needed throughout the product lifecycle, giving our customers peace of mind and an exceptional, high-quality customer experience.Putting our people at the core, the company invests in their constant personal and professional development and rewards their initiatives and efforts while key metrics measure performance in all aspects of our work.Key performance figures: Annual Sales Turnover Euro >€330M, Direct Headcount >820, Retail Footprint >350 sites (owned and third party), International brands handled >23 (Volvo, Honda, Mitsubishi, Komatsu, Massey Ferguson and others).For more information, visitAbout SkyAgricultureSKY Agriculture is a French family-owned industrial group four production sites in Carvin (62), Fontenay (28), Chateaubourg (35), and Osasco (Italy). The group is a pioneer in precision fertilization, offering on-board technology for precision fertilization. They focus on tillage, seeding, and fertilization, with a commitment to energy efficiency and sustainable farming practices.Further information at:

