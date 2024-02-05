Man Stabbed In West Delhi, Succumbs To Injuries During Treatment

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) A 30-year-old man, who was stabbed by unidentified person, succumbed to his injuries during treatment in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area.
The incident occurred on the intervening night of Sunday- Monday.
According to police, a call was received by Punjabi Bagh police station regarding the stabbing of a person near Pillar No-191, Rohtak Road following which a police team rushed to the spot.
"The injured was taken to hospital. He was identified as Monu, a resident of Mangolpuri, who was working in a shoe factory," said a senior police official.
Initially, based on the nature of injuries, a case of attempt to murder was registered. "However, the victim expired during the treatment on Monday night, after which a section of murder has been added," said the official.
"Multiple teams of the police station and the special staff have been formed to work on the case," the official added.
