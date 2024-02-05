Jordanian, French Top Diplomats Discuss War On Gaza, Support To UNRWA

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday discussed with French Minister of Foreign Affairs Stéphane Séjourné efforts to achieve a“complete” ceasefire in Gaza, ensure the protection of civilians, and deliver sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid to the war-torn strip.

Safadi warned that the possibility of the war expansion is increasing with each day the aggression on Gaza continues, emphasising the urgent need for immediate and effective international action to halt the war and its unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He also underlined the need for unaltered international support to UNRWA, citing the Palestinian refugee agency's vital roles in Gaza amid the unprecedented humanitarian crisis.

The French minister stressed that UNRWA is an essential organisation in Gaza, particularly at a time when the humanitarian situation is worsening, noting that France has not frozen its support for UNRWA.

He added that UNRWA must demonstrate the highest level of transparency amidst serious allegations, adding,“We welcomed the immediate measures taken by the agency and we now are waiting for investigation results for full confidence.”Safadi commended France's continued support to UNRWA, according to Petra.

Both ministers reiterated their rejection of the forced displacement of Palestinians within their land or beyond.

Safadi underlined that a two-state solution based on relevant international legitimacy resolutions and agreed-upon references is the only way to achieve security and lasting peace, commending France's support in this regard.

Safadi also called for ending Israeli illegitimate and unlawful measures undermining the two-state solution and any opportunities for peace two top diplomats also discussed the rising escalation in the West Bank and ongoing cooperation to deliver aid to Gaza.

