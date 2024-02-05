King, Crown Prince Receive UAE President In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN
-
His Majesty King Abdullah and HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Monday received United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan upon arrival in Amman.
Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni, and a number of officials were also present to welcome the UAE president at Marka Military Airport, according to a Royal Court statement.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed and Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, as well as a number of Emirati officials, are accompanying the UAE president on the visit, the statement said.
MENAFN05022024000028011005ID1107813534
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.