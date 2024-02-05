Jordan, Netherlands Airdrop Aid To North Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) and the Dutch Armed Forces carried out two air drops on Monday through a C130 aircraft for the Jordanian field hospital in war-torn Gaza.

The aid to the field hospital in northern Gaza, dubbed“Gaza 77”, included relief, humanitarian, and medical supplies and was dropped using specially equipped boxes with GPS-guided parachutes to ensure the delivery reaching specific locations within the required timelines, JAF said in a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.



This operation came in support of the Jordanian efforts in assessing the people in Gaza amidst the ongoing war and it also emphasises the close bilateral relations between the two countries, and the Dutch people's solidarity and support for the Palestinian people, the statement said.



The JAF affirmed their ongoing commitment to providing all forms of support to the people in Gaza, alleviating their difficult circumstances and ensuring the delivery of necessary medical supplies to their war-torn strip.

The two countries' armies carried out two air-drop operations on Sunday for the Gaza 77 field hospital in Gaza City.

Jordan operates two military field hospitals in Gaza, one in southern Khan Younis and another in the north of the besieged strip, which was established in 2009.

