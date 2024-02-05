JBA, Arab Lawyer Associations, Rights Groups File Lawsuit With ICC Against Israel Over Gaza 'Genocide'

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Bar Association (JBA) has joined hands with several Arab syndicates and human rights organisations to sue Israeli leaders at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for their involvement in the genocide against the Palestinian people.

JBA President Yahya Abu Abboud said that the association and other Arab rights organisations lodged a complaint with The Hague-based ICC on Friday against leaders of the "Zionist entity", accusing them of committing acts amounting to genocide in Palestine.

"This lawsuit marks the beginning of a series of similar complaints to be filed at the ICC against Israel and it is the official step taken towards suing Israel and joining other unions worldwide in bringing 'Zionist leaders' to justice," he said.

The lawyer also said that their lawsuit enjoys the support of various legal bodies and unions around the world, adding that a "comprehensive" set of documents and evidence, including the latest ruling of the International Court of Justice's ruling in South Africa's genocide case against Israel.



Abu Abboud stressed that the lawsuit came in the implementation of previous resolutions of BAR

and the decisions of the Amman-held meetings of the Arab Lawyers Union's permanent office, and the Algiers Declaration - an international coalition that supports the legal cause of the Palestinian people.

Besides the JBA, the team that lodged the case at ICC included the Palestinian Bar Association, the Algerian National Union of Bar Associations, the Algerian National Union of Judges, the Tunisian Order of Lawyers and the Mauritanian Bar Association, he said.



In previous remarks to The Jordan Times, Abu Abboud said the JBA was cooperating with investigation teams in Gaza and lawyers from the Palestinian Bar Association to uncover war crimes committed in the strip since October 7.