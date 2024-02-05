Agriculture Minister Spotlights Global Challenges During 37Th Session Of FAO Regional Conference

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Agriculture Khalid Hneifat on Monday said that Jordan has borne the repercussions of regional and global crises over the past 100 years, particularly in food availability, climate change, and forced migrations.

In a meeting with senior officials from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) during the 37th session of the FAO Regional Conference for the Near East, held in Amman to discuss critical issues facing food and agriculture systems in the Near East, Hneifat emphasised Jordan's commitment to maintaining global food security, mitigating the effects of climate change, and playing a humanitarian role in the region.



Hneifat called for defining the organisation's priorities over the next two years in addressing challenges related to food availability, access, stability and sustainability, especially for small-scale producers and rural communities to increase income, employment, food production and productivity, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Hanifat said that the ministry is working to promote the agricultural sector, taking into account factors such as agricultural manufacturing, transportation, supply chains, labour, energy, water and women empowerment.

The minister also underlined the ministry's effort to promote gender equality in agriculture, create jobs, improve the quality of rural products, and develop sustainable markets.



Hneifat also said that Jordan is dealing with global challenges like refugee crises, wars and climate change and is aiming to build resilient strategies by optimising natural and human resources, adopting modern technologies, improving agricultural guidance and encouraging new investment approaches.