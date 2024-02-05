Number Of Electric Vehicles Increased In Jordan By 134 Per Cent - JFZIC

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Zarqa Free Zone saw an increase in the number of cleared electric vehicles in January, reaching 4,777 vehicles and marking a 134 per cent hike compared with 2,036 cleared vehicles during the same period of 2022, President of the Jordan Free Zones Investors Commission (JFZIC) Mohammad Bustanji announced on Monday.



Electric vehicles accounted for 70 per cent of total vehicle clearances in Jordan's free zones during last month, Bustanji said, highlighting the growing trend towards a reliance on electric vehicles, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



He added that a total of 6,769 vehicles were cleared in January, signaling an increase of 29 per cent, in comparison with the same period last year.

Bustanji also highlighted a decline in the clearance of gasoline-powered vehicles by 57 per cent during the first month of the year, amounting to 505 vehicles, compared with 1,182 vehicles in the same period of 2022.



He added that clearance for diesel-powered vehicles dropped by 8 per cent to 560 vehicles, compared with 607 vehicles during the comparison period.

The clearance rate of hybrid vehicles witnessed a decline of 34 per cent last month, totalling 927 vehicles, down from 1,415 vehicles at the same month of 2022, he pointed out.

Reexport also saw a growth of 32 per cent to 3,911 vehicles in January, up from 2,941 vehicles in the first month of 2022, the JFZIC president noted.

Bustanji stressed that these statistics directly reflect the flexibility of the Jordanian market in meeting international demand, noting that the significant increase in electric vehicle also underscores the efforts of both the government and the private sector to encourage the adoption of green and more sustainable transport options.

He also called for the expansion of accessible vehicle charging infrastructure across the Kingdom and the provision of incentives for investors and consumers alike.