               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Philippines: Inflation Slides Again In January


2/5/2024 11:13:33 PM

(MENAFN- ING) Philippine headline inflation slipped to 2.8% in January, settling well-within the BSP's inflation target


Bags of rice at a market in Manila, Philippines
2.8% YoY change

3.9% in December
Lower than expected
January inflation slides to 2.8%

Philippine headline inflation fell sharply lower to 2.8%YoY in January, down from 3.9%YoY in the previous month and well below the market consensus of 3.1%YoY. Core inflation also moderated, slipping to 3.8%YoY and settling within target for the first time since July 2022.

Slower inflation was recorded across 10 out of the 12 subsectors, with food inflation moderating to 3.5%YoY (5.4%YoY previously) and transport inflation actually reporting negative inflation (-0.3%YoY).

Despite slowing food inflation, however, rice inflation accelerated further to 22.6%YoY as local production remains challenged by the ongoing El Nino weather phenomenon. Rice inflation is important given the commodity's 9% weight in the CPI basket.

Philippine inflation within target for second month


Philippine Statistics Authority BSP likely to stick to hawkish tone...for now

Despite the slide in headline inflation, we are fully expecting the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to retain their hawkish tone and promise to keep their policy stance“sufficiently tight” for the time being. BSP Governor Remolona indicated that he was expecting inflation to slide in 1Q before accelerating sharply in 2Q, justifying his outlook for rates to stay higher for longer.

However, Remolona was recently quoted saying that a rate cut in 2H was possible, but that he would need to see inflation settle well within the target range for an extended period.

If we continue to see inflation moderate well into 2Q, we do expect BSP to begin to change their tune to signal a pivot, possibly by June.

MENAFN05022024000222011065ID1107813521


Author: Nicholas Mapa
*Content Disclaimer:
This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/about/disclaimer/

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search