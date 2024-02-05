Sobrsafe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Technology Gains Momentum As Fourth Company Implements Sobrsafe Products

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Latest customer is a behavioral health care provider, operating four facilities and an outpatient program, with SOBRsafe's technology being initially installed in one facility, with greater footprint possible

SOBRsafe's next-generation transdermal technology detects and instantly reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through the user's skin. No breath, blood, or urine sample is required SOBRsafe's technology is geared toward behavioral health, judicial and consumer markets, and for licensing and integration

SOBRsafe (NASDAQ: SOBR) , a provider of transdermal alcohol detection technology that provides advanced screening and monitoring solutions for the behavioral health and justice industries, recently announced that the company's game-changing products are gaining momentum – with a fourth behavioral health care provider signing with SOBRsafe. The behavioral health care provider (name withheld for patient privacy considerations) operates four facilities and an outpatient program. The provider will initially install SOBRcheck(TM) in one facility for point-of-care screening and is evaluating the technology for expansion into its remaining facilities. The customer also plans to evaluate the wearable SOBRsure(TM) band for continuous monitoring in an outpatient scenario ( ).

“This customer is consistent with our approach to the behavioral health market – sign providers with multiple uses for our technology, prove its efficacy, and expand within the account,” SOBRsafe chairman and CEO Dave Gandini said.“We are proud of our progress within behavioral health, and we believe that...

