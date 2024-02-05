Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. (DLMI) Emphasizes Regulatory Safety Framework While Building Bridge To Digital Asset Investments

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Traditional investors often hold onto real world assets (“RWAs”) with the expectation that their risk factors are known and manageable, while avoiding digital assets because of potential volatility and uncertainty about what actually underpins their risk factors

Utah-based Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. is building a vertically integrated portfolio of noteworthy subsidiaries that will be infused with security token offerings as digital assets bridged to RWAs

DLMI is working in conjunction with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC-registered digital asset exchange INX, to provide heightened security to digital offerings DLMI's portfolio will include industry-agnostic holdings that span real estate, wireless technology, and entertainment - offering investors a variety of potential opportunities directly connected to real world assets

Salt Lake City-based

Diamond Lake Minerals (OTC: DLMI)

is dedicated to providing modern investors with a bridging strategy for accessing meaningful digital assets as a healthy part of their investment portfolios.

Digital assets can be discouraging to traditional investors comfortable with putting their money into established real assets that don't appear to have the amount of risk and volatility associated with traditional digital assets. Nevertheless, the growing market acceptance of digital assets and the...

