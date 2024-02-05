Astiva Health Differentiating Itself In Medicare Market, Working To Provide 'Robust, Stable' Offerings

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



CMS forecasts enrollment in

Medicare Advantage

programs will increase from 31.6 million in 2023 to 33.8

million in 2024

Astiva Health recently expanded into three Southern California counties, resulting in the company reaching the 10,000-member milestone mark Astiva is committed to reshape healthcare delivery, increased access to quality healthcare

In a space where a growing number of individuals are qualifying for Medicare,

Astiva Health

is differentiating itself as a fast-growing Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (“MAPD”) health plan focused on redefining the standards of personalized and comprehensive healthcare. As an indication of its success in, Astiva company recently reached a key milestone, surpassing the 10,000-member mark ( ).

“Enrollment in Medicare Advantage is projected to increase from 31.6 million in 2023 to 33.8 million in 2024,” stated a release from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) ( ).“The projected Medicare Advantage enrollment in 2024 will...

