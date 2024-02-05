Senestech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) Partnership With Open Field Agriculture Solutions Provider Expands Rat Birth Control Product Distribution

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Arizona-based rat population control innovator SenesTech is expanding the market for its unique non-lethal, fertility-reduction products by partnering with a sustainable solutions irrigation company to roll out Evolve(TM) soft bait to open field agriculture

Rodent population increases have been widely reported in the wake of the COVID pandemic, and SenesTech's solution is easier to distribute than many poisons and doesn't carry the high risk of unintentionally harming non-target species

The company has introduced its products in the United States, Hong Kong, the Maldives, and the United Arab Emirates SenesTech's irrigation solutions partner will initially introduce Evolve(TM) to a California dairy and almond operation, with the goal of expanding distribution to its other customers worldwide

Rodent pest control enterprise

SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES)

is expanding its unique rat birth control product line through a team-up with a global leader in irrigation solutions to place SenesTech's soft bait solution into open field agriculture.

SenesTech is rapidly growing, making a name for itself by targeting the spread of rodent populations through the use of a non-lethal method of intervention in conjunction with or instead of the poisons common to the pest control industry. Its original liquid formulation ContraPest(R) showed success in...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SNES are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN