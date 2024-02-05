DIMDEX '24 On March 4-6

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The organising committee of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX) held a diplomatic briefing to introduce the 8th edition of DIMDEX 2024 due to be held under the patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

Organised and hosted by the Qatari Armed Forces, the DIMDEX will be held from March 4-6 at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).

The organising committee discussed the key logistic preparations with respect to the participation in the DIMDEX 2024 in the presence of representatives of the diplomatic missions, as well as military and commercial attaches in the embassies accredited to Qatar, alongside media professionals.

DIMDEX chairman Staff Brigadier (Sea) Abdulbaqi Saleh al-Ansari said that since the launch of its first edition in 2008, the DIMDEX has witnessed numerous milestones and achieved a constant progress primarily reflected in the obvious increase in the number of exhibitors, visitors, and official delegations, along with the scale of participation and the signed deals.

Alongside the exhibition, the DIMDEX is set to organise the Middle East Naval Commanders Conference (MENC) in partnership with the Centre for Strategic Studies of the Qatari Armed Forces.

Strategic Studies Centre director Brigadier-General (Pilot) Dr Rashed Hamad al-Nuaimi said that this year's convention will bring together thinkers and military leaders.

He said that participants will explore the ways to counter the challenges facing today's world and set the appropriate frameworks and solutions to handle them.

Head of the protocol and official delegations' section First Lieutenant (Naval) Khaled Mohamed al-Siddiqi gave an explanation about the opportunities offered by this event to forge acquaintances and communication with the high-ranking personalities and official delegations that include ministers of defence, chiefs of staff, naval commanders, coast guard commanders and heads of defence companies.

Head of the visiting warships and naval logistics affairs department, Major (Navy) Abdul Rahman Yousef al-Maliki, elaborated on the visiting warships that will dock in Hamad Port, highlighting the security and logistical measures enforced during the docking in Hamad Port.

He also gave a briefing on the sports tournament for ship crews, due on the last day of the DIMDEX, at Al Wakrah Sports Club which includes various group games that aim to boost interaction and co-operation.

Deputy commander of the signal corps of the Qatari Armed Forces and chairman of the Project 401 committee for special operations, Brigadier-General Ali Hareb al-Hareb spoke on the details and functions of the new project that includes training centres of the special operations specialising in upgrading the capabilities of the special forces and counter-terrorism units in the world.

The DIMDEX 2024 features growth, covering over 35,000sq m distributed over seven halls.

MENAFN05022024000067011011ID1107813469